Policy Focus On Sustainability To Drive Growth For Recycling Industry, Says Gravita India CEO

“Policies and regulations are encouraging the recycling space overall. Not only are they encouraging recycling aspects of the business but they are also promoting the use of recycled content in products and packaging by consumers. So, there is a lot of change that has happened and we see a lot of growth that is to come in the recycling business,” the Gravita India CEO noted.

The new regulations have also increased the availability of domestic scrap used for recycling in India. This would help improve capacity utilisation, which will in turn improve the ROC, according to Malhotra.

“These regulations will help us use scraps from the Indian market which would help us with better capacity utilisation. Currently, our capacity utilisation is around 60–65%, and with the availability of domestic scrap, it is going to increase to around 70–75% in the future. This would also improve the ROC in the future. Two to three years ago, our ROC was around 19–20%; now it's upwards of 25% in every quarter and will remain in the same range. We expect a minimum 25% ROC in any new business that we are going into,” Malhotra said.