Polaris Smart Metering Gets Rs 5,200 Crore Smart Meter Project In Uttar Pradesh

Yashraj Khaitan, CEO, Polaris Smart Metering, said: 'Our smart metering solutions will empower consumers with actionable insights into their energy consumption, while simultaneously delivering substantial benefits to the state governments in terms of improved grid efficiency, reduced pilferage, and improved environmental sustainability.'

The win in Uttar Pradesh and the LOAs in West Bengal and Manipur underscore Polaris's commitment towards digitising and transforming India's electricity grid and marks a significant stride towards a smarter and more sustainable energy future for the country, he said.