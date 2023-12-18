PNC Infratech Wins Rs 1,174 Crore Road Project In Madhya Pradesh

PNC Infratech Ltd. has bagged a Rs 1,174 crore road construction project in Madhya Pradesh.

The project comes under the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corp., the exchange filing said on Monday.

It involves the construction of the western Bhopal bypass into a four-lane road along the concept of the hybrid annuity mode, the filing said.

The company expects the construction of the bypass to be completed within 24 months, it said.

Shares of PNC Infratech closed 4.44% higher at Rs 1,379.90 apiece, as compared with a 0.24% fall on the BSE Sensex.