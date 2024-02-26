PNC Infratech Wins Order Worth Rs 699 Crore For Flyover Construction

PNC Infratech Ltd. received a letter of acceptance on Monday for second-phase construction of a four-lane elevated corridor in Madhya Pradesh.

The contract worth Rs 699 crore from the Public Works Department is for the flyover construction from Maharani Laxmibai Pratima to AB road in Gwalior, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The construction will be based on the engineering, procurement and construction model. The time period for execution of the project is 36 months, the infrastructure construction firm said.