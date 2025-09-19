PNC Infratech Bags Nearly Rs 500 Crore Contract For Bridge Construction

PNC Infratech Ltd. bagged an order worth Rs 496 crore on Friday to build a "high-level bridge and approach road", according to an exchange filing.

Bihar State Road Development Corp. issued a letter of acceptance to PNC Infratech to undertake the project. The specifics of the project involves the construction of the bridge and approach road on Hathouri-Atrar Bavangama-Aurai Road on engineering, procurement and construction basis.

The contract is to be executed within the time period of three years.