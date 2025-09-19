PNC Infratech Bags Nearly Rs 500 Crore Contract For Bridge Construction
The contract is to be executed within the time period of three years.
PNC Infratech Ltd. bagged an order worth Rs 496 crore on Friday to build a "high-level bridge and approach road", according to an exchange filing.
Bihar State Road Development Corp. issued a letter of acceptance to PNC Infratech to undertake the project. The specifics of the project involves the construction of the bridge and approach road on Hathouri-Atrar Bavangama-Aurai Road on engineering, procurement and construction basis.
The contract is to be executed within the time period of three years.
PNC Infratech Q1 FY26
PNC Infratech reported a 34% year-on-year decline in revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 to Rs 1,423 crore from Rs 2,168 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit after tax was at Rs 431 crore YoY, which was 25% less than Rs 575 crore in the previous fiscal.
Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was Rs 367 crore, showing a 62.4% decline from Rs 969 crore in fiscal 2025. Ebitda margin contracted to 25.8% from 44.7% in the year ago period.
Shares of PNC Infratech closed 1.43% lower at Rs 305.10 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.38% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 29.47% in the last 12 months and 8.06% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of 18 analysts tracking the company, 14 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside/downside of 22.9%.