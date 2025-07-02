PNB Q1 Update: Advances, Deposits See Global, Domestic Growth

Punjab National Bank's global advances jumped 9.9% on a yearly basis to Rs 11.3 lakh crore in the April-June quarter, according to the provisional quarterly business update filed with the exchanges on Wednesday.

The lender's domestic advances also saw a similar advance to Rs 10.8 lakh crore, as per the filing.

The bank reported a 13% growth in global deposits at Rs 15.9 lakh crore in the first quarter, with domestic deposits also rose 12% to Rs 15.4 lakh crore.

The public sector bank's global credit-deposit ratio was flat at 71.2%, as compared to the previous quarter. The credit-deposit ratio refers to the proportion of a bank's total deposits that have been lent out as loans.