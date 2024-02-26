PNB MetLife Sells ULIP As 'Small Cap Fund'; All Eyes On Insurance Regulator

PNB MetLife India Insurance Co. is currently selling a unit linked insurance plan under the label of small-cap fund, potentially opening the doors for mis-selling of the insurance product.

This is because the ULIPs, by definition, are insurance products that have a part of the premium that is invested in the equity market. The other part determines the amount of life cover — the amount that a policy holder's nominees receive in the event of their death.

The label 'small-cap fund' is used by mutual funds to describe schemes that invest in the equity market. The mutual fund industry and, by extension, these schemes are governed by regulations designed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. These regulations require mutual funds to clearly disclose the level of risk involved in these investments. The risk ascribed to small cap funds is 'very high' — the highest level of risk.

In the case of the PNB MetLife, the advertisement says: "In this policy, the investment risk in (the) investment portfolio is borne by the policyholder." No additional qualifications are made about the risk involved to the policyholder.

The ULIPs have a lock-in period of five years. Partial or complete withdrawals are usually permitted only after this period is over. No such lock-in period exists for equity mutual fund schemes, barring equity linked savings schemes, which are tax-saving instruments.