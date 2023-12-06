PNB Housing Finance Achieves Rs 1,000 Crore Loan Book Under Roshni Segment

"There is a strong demand for affordable housing in the country, owing to the rapid rate of urbanisation, growing younger population, increasing per capita income and higher demand of housing units beyond the metro cities. We are aligned with the government's mission of housing for all and are committed to fulfilling the homeownership dreams of individuals from all walks of life," said Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO, PNB Housing Finance.

PNB Housing Finance recently inaugurated its 100th Roshni branch, also its first-ever all-women branch, cementing its position as a leader in the affordable housing category, the lender said in a release.