PMO Directs Coal Ministry To List Coal India Subsidiaries By 2030
Government plan targets governance overhaul as Coal India prepares multiple subsidiary listings.
The Prime Minister’s Office has directed the coal ministry to map and list all subsidiaries of state-run Coal India Ltd by 2030 to improve governance and accountability, according to sources.
The move aims to streamline oversight, enhance transparency and unlock value through asset monetisation at the coal producer, which accounts for more than 80% of India’s domestic coal output.
There are plans to list all Coal India subsidiaries by 2030, sources said, adding that the direction came from the Prime Minister’s Office.
Coal India operates through eight subsidiaries: Eastern Coalfields Ltd, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, Central Coalfields Ltd, Western Coalfields Ltd, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd, Northern Coalfields Ltd, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd.
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd are expected to be listed on stock exchanges by March 2026, with preparatory work completed, sources said. The domestic and international roadshows for Bharat Coking Coal Ltd have also concluded, they added.
The listing process for Bharat Coking Coal Ltd is progressing without delays, sources said.
ALSO READ
Bharat Coking Coal IPO: When Is Coal India's Subsidiary Making D-Street Debut? Here's What We Know So Far
In a recent regulatory filing, Coal India said its board had approved the listing of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. The decision followed a directive from the Ministry of Coal asking the company to initiate concrete steps to list the two subsidiaries within the next financial year.
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd had earlier filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering. Coal India said the filing relates to an offer for sale of up to 46.57 crore equity shares, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.
Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd has also filed its draft prospectus with the market regulator for an IPO through the offer-for-sale route.
Coal India is targeting coal production of 875 million tonnes in the current financial year.