PMO Directs Coal Ministry To List Coal India Subsidiaries By 2030

The Prime Minister’s Office has directed the coal ministry to map and list all subsidiaries of state-run Coal India Ltd by 2030 to improve governance and accountability, according to sources.

The move aims to streamline oversight, enhance transparency and unlock value through asset monetisation at the coal producer, which accounts for more than 80% of India’s domestic coal output.

There are plans to list all Coal India subsidiaries by 2030, sources said, adding that the direction came from the Prime Minister’s Office.