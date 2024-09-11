Aim To Make India Global Hub For Green Hydrogen, Says PM Modi

The Indian government aims to make India a "global hub for green hydrogen", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, while virtually addressing the International Conference on Green Hydrogen.

Green hydrogen, a top clean energy source, "will help decarbonise industries that are difficult to electrify", Modi said.

Sectors that will benefit due to its adoption include refineries, fertilisers, steel, and heavy duty transportation, he added.

Green hydrogen will also act as energy storage for surplus renewable energy, the prime minister pointed out.

The three-day conference on green hydrogen, being held in New Delhi from Sept. 11-13, will discuss the supply-demand dynamic, policy and regulatory framework related to its use in India.