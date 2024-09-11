Aim To Make India Global Hub For Green Hydrogen, Says PM Modi
Sectors that will benefit due to its adoption include refineries, fertilisers, steel, and heavy duty transportation, he said.
The Indian government aims to make India a "global hub for green hydrogen", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, while virtually addressing the International Conference on Green Hydrogen.
Green hydrogen, a top clean energy source, "will help decarbonise industries that are difficult to electrify", Modi said.
Green hydrogen will also act as energy storage for surplus renewable energy, the prime minister pointed out.
The three-day conference on green hydrogen, being held in New Delhi from Sept. 11-13, will discuss the supply-demand dynamic, policy and regulatory framework related to its use in India.
According to Modi, international partnership is critical for growth of green hydrogen. "There is a need to invest in research for technology in green energy sector."
India has a great potential for "development of a green job ecosystem", the prime minister said.
He also emphasised the importance of green jobs in his Independence Day speech last month, stating that such jobs will generate employment opportunities while contributing to environmental protection.
The prime minister also highlighted steps taken by India towards combating climate change. The country was the first among G20 countries to fulfil the commitments on green energy made under the Paris Accord, he said. "The commitments were met nine years before the 2030 target."
Over the last 10 years, India's non-fossil fuel capacity has grown 300% and the solar capacity has grown over 3,000%, Modi added.