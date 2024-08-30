Local Fintech For Global Use Should Be India's Pitch To The World, Says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded India's fintech startup ecosystem, urging them to continue building locally but for a global audience.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2024 in Mumbai, PM Modi said he can see India's future at the pavilions and exhibitions of the event. "Earlier, foreigners used to marvel at India's cultural diversity. Today, they marvel at our fintech diversity as well," he said.

In the last 10 years, Indian fintech startups have seen investment worth $31 billion and have grown 500%, the prime minister said. This is made possible by "inexpensive data, smartphones and Jan Dhan scheme," he said.

"Cash was king, now half the world's real-time digital transactions happen in India. India's UPI is a shining global example," Modi said, adding that India's digital public infrastructure has helped take fintech to the masses.

Fintech has helped quell a parallel economy of black money too, he said. "Joining formal systems are beneficial to people now. Gaps between urban and rural bridged by fintech."

Financial services like loans, credit cards, investments and insurance are now accessible beyond India's top cities, Modi said. "People in small towns and villages are now investing in shares, mutual funds. Demat accounts can be created from home and the time taken to open one has reduced significantly."