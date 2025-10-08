PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai Airport Phase 1; Sees Boost To Investments, Connectivity
The new airport is set to significantly boost India’s aviation capacity and ease the heavy traffic burden on Mumbai’s existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore. He also expects the project to boost investment and connectivity.
Before the formal inauguration, the Prime Minister took a walkthrough of the newly constructed facility.
"Navi Mumbai International Airport is a project which reflects 'Viksit Bharat'...With this new airport, farmers in Maharashtra will be connected to the markets of the Middle East and Europe. This will attract investment and new businesses to the area. I congratulate the people of Maharashtra on the inauguration of this airport," PM Modi said on Wednesday.
The new airport, spread over 1,160 hectares, is set to significantly boost India’s aviation capacity and ease the heavy traffic burden on Mumbai’s existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
It is India's largest greenfield airport project, developed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and is the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Modi also inaugurated Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, constructed at a cost of Rs 12,200 crore.
He dedicated the entire Rs 37,270 crore Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) to the nation, marking a major milestone in the city's urban transport transformation.
Modi also launched the Mumbai One app which offers commuters a range of benefits, including integrated mobile ticketing across multiple public transport operators.
He also inaugurated the Short-Term Employability Program (STEP) initiative of the Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation in Maharashtra.
The programme is being rolled out across 400 government ITIs and 150 Government Technical High Schools, marking a major step in aligning skill development with industry requirements to enhance employability.
(With inputs from PTI)