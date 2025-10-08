PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai Airport Phase 1; Sees Boost To Investments, Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore. He also expects the project to boost investment and connectivity.

Before the formal inauguration, the Prime Minister took a walkthrough of the newly constructed facility.

"Navi Mumbai International Airport is a project which reflects 'Viksit Bharat'...With this new airport, farmers in Maharashtra will be connected to the markets of the Middle East and Europe. This will attract investment and new businesses to the area. I congratulate the people of Maharashtra on the inauguration of this airport," PM Modi said on Wednesday.