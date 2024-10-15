PM Modi Emphasises Focus On Quality And Standards In Telecom At IMC 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 2024 India Mobile Congress on Tuesday, highlighting India's commitment to quality service and global telecom standards. This year’s event, themed "The Future is Now," is being held at Pragati Maidan and coincides with the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) 2024, marking the first time this gathering is hosted in India and the Asia-Pacific region.

In his opening remarks, PM Modi underscored India's significance in the global telecom landscape, stating, India has been chosen for WTSA for the first time. India is one of the most dynamic countries in the telecom sector, boasting 1.2 billion mobile users and 950 million internet users, he said. PM further emphasised that 40% of the world's real-time digital transactions occur in India, reflecting the country's rapid digital evolution.