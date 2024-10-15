PM Modi Emphasises Focus On Quality And Standards In Telecom At IMC 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 2024 India Mobile Congress on Tuesday, highlighting India's commitment to quality service and global telecom standards. This year’s event, themed "The Future is Now," is being held at Pragati Maidan and coincides with the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) 2024, marking the first time this gathering is hosted in India and the Asia-Pacific region.
In his opening remarks, PM Modi underscored India's significance in the global telecom landscape, stating, India has been chosen for WTSA for the first time. India is one of the most dynamic countries in the telecom sector, boasting 1.2 billion mobile users and 950 million internet users, he said. PM further emphasised that 40% of the world's real-time digital transactions occur in India, reflecting the country's rapid digital evolution.
Modi remarked on the simultaneous hosting of WTSA and India Mobile Congress as a testament to India’s leadership in setting global telecom standards, which he views as essential for fostering international goodwill. "In today's conflict-ridden world, consensus and communication are important", he added.
The Prime Minister shared insights into India’s telecom journey, describing it as a "case study for the world." He pointed out that the sector is not only about connectivity but also about creating equity and opportunity, bridging gaps between urban and rural areas and addressing socio-economic disparities. Telecom is pivotal in bridging the urban-rural and rich-poor divides, he stated.
Highlighting the foundation of Digital India, Modi mentioned four critical pillars—inexpensive devices, digital connectivity, data access and digital first approach. He noted that domestic manufacturing has significantly reduced the cost of mobile phones, with over 200 manufacturing units operating in the country.
Modi pointed to remarkable advancements, including expanded network tower coverage in border and hilly regions, extensive optical fiber networks, and the achievement of 5G connectivity in every Indian district. He noted that India's internet data costs are approximately 12 cents per GB, a fraction of what many countries pay, which is 10-20 times more expensive.
The Prime Minister emphasised that digital technology has been democratised through initiatives like the JAM trinity and the Unified Payments Interface, which have opened new opportunities for businesses. He praised the digital infrastructure established during the COVID-19 pandemic, which facilitated easy access to payments and information
Addressing gender inclusivity, Modi expressed a strong commitment to women-led development, highlighting the role of women in technology and STEM fields. "India focused on women-led development...making the tech sector more inclusive is our aim", PM said. "Our women scientists play a major role in space missions...seeing so many female startup founders." He also added that India wants to make more opportunities for women in STEM and technology.
PM Modi called for the establishment of global guidelines for telecommunications, stressing that security and ethical considerations must be at the forefront of discussions in today’s connected world. Global standards should be adaptable, inclusive, and secure, respecting diversity while ensuring that technology remains human-centered, he asserted.