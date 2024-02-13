PM Modi Holds Talks With UAE President, Bilateral Investment Treaty Inked

Modi, who will inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday, said: 'The BAPS temple in the UAE is an example of your affinity for India.'

Prime Minister thanked President Sheikh Mohamed for his personal support and for his graciousness in granting the land for the construction of the BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi.