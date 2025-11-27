PM Modi Announces Plans To Open Nuclear Sector To Private Players

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated private sector participation in India’s nuclear energy program while inaugurating Skyroot’s Infinity Campus in Hyderabad via video conferencing.

The initiative aims to develop Bharat Small Reactors, advanced modular reactors, and foster nuclear innovation as part of India’s strategy to strengthen energy security and diversify its energy mix.

This move marks a significant shift from the Atomic Energy Act of 1962, which previously restricted private involvement in nuclear power generation.

Bharat Small Reactors represent a crucial component of India's nuclear energy strategy, designed to cater to the growing energy demands of the nation while ensuring energy security and reducing carbon emissions. These reactors are characterised by their smaller size and modular design, making them versatile for various applications, including power generation and industrial uses.

BSRs hold immense importance due to their potential to augment India's energy capacity rapidly. Unlike larger nuclear reactors, BSRs can be deployed more flexibly and economically, especially in remote or densely populated areas where space and infrastructure are limited. Their modular nature allows for phased construction and scalability, adapting to evolving energy needs with minimal environmental impact.

Pointing out that India’s space journey began with limited resources but emphasised that the nation’s ambitions were never limited.

PM Modi remarked that today the nation is witnessing an unprecedented opportunity in the space sector and highlighted that India’s space ecosystem is experiencing a major leap with the private sector taking flight.

He emphasised that Skyroot’s Infinity Campus reflects India’s new thinking, innovation, and youth power, and underlined that the innovation, risk-taking ability, and entrepreneurship of the country’s youth are reaching new heights.