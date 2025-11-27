Business NewsBusinessPM Modi Announces Plans To Open Nuclear Sector To Private Players
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi Announces Plans To Open Nuclear Sector To Private Players

The initiative aims to develop Bharat Small Reactors, advanced modular reactors, and foster nuclear innovation as part of India’s strategy to strengthen energy security and diversify its energy mix.

27 Nov 2025, 03:08 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Modi on Bharat Small Reactors. (Photo Source: PTI)</p></div>
PM Modi on Bharat Small Reactors. (Photo Source: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated private sector participation in India’s nuclear energy program while inaugurating Skyroot’s Infinity Campus in Hyderabad via video conferencing.

The initiative aims to develop Bharat Small Reactors, advanced modular reactors, and foster nuclear innovation as part of India’s strategy to strengthen energy security and diversify its energy mix.

This move marks a significant shift from the Atomic Energy Act of 1962, which previously restricted private involvement in nuclear power generation.

Bharat Small Reactors represent a crucial component of India's nuclear energy strategy, designed to cater to the growing energy demands of the nation while ensuring energy security and reducing carbon emissions. These reactors are characterised by their smaller size and modular design, making them versatile for various applications, including power generation and industrial uses.

BSRs hold immense importance due to their potential to augment India's energy capacity rapidly. Unlike larger nuclear reactors, BSRs can be deployed more flexibly and economically, especially in remote or densely populated areas where space and infrastructure are limited. Their modular nature allows for phased construction and scalability, adapting to evolving energy needs with minimal environmental impact.

Pointing out that India’s space journey began with limited resources but emphasised that the nation’s ambitions were never limited.

PM Modi remarked that today the nation is witnessing an unprecedented opportunity in the space sector and highlighted that India’s space ecosystem is experiencing a major leap with the private sector taking flight.

He emphasised that Skyroot’s Infinity Campus reflects India’s new thinking, innovation, and youth power, and underlined that the innovation, risk-taking ability, and entrepreneurship of the country’s youth are reaching new heights.

ALSO READ

Nuclear Boost: Private Partnership For Bharat Small Reactors — Here's What's At Stake
Opinion
Nuclear Boost: Private Partnership For Bharat Small Reactors — Here's What's At Stake
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT