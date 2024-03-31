PLI Schemes Attract Over Rs 1.06 Lakh Investment Till December; Pharma Gets Major Chunk

The other PLI sectors which received healthy investments till December last year included bulk drugs (Rs 3,586 crore as against expected investments of Rs 3,939 crore), medical devices (Rs 864 crore as against expected investments of Rs 1,330 crore), food processing (Rs 7,350 crore as against expected investments of Rs 7,541 crore), and telecom (Rs 2,865 crore as against expected investments of Rs 4,014 crore).