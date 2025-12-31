PLI Auto Scheme Attracts Investment Of Rs 35,657 Crore, Sales Of Rs 32,879 Crore: Govt

'Under PLI-Auto, everybody has to give a bank guarantee. The scheme says that if you have not invested anything in two years, then your bank guarantee can be removed. There are about ten companies which have invested zero rupees. So, we will be invoking their bank guarantees. However, out of the remaining 72 companies, if somebody has invested less than the threshold, there will be no punitive action,' Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries Hanif Qureshi said.