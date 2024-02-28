'Please Don't Follow Random Influencers...': Tata Memorial Hospital Director To Nithin Kamath And Public

Zerodha Co-Founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Monday disclosed that he suffered a 'mild stroke' six weeks ago.

"Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out -- any of these could be possible reasons," he revealed in a post on X.

An entrepreneur and social media influencer replying to Kamath's post offered some medical advice to him. The recommendation was refuted by a director at Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital.

Dr CS Pramesh responding to Shankar Sharma's post wrote, "Please don't follow random "influencers" who don't have true science to back them beyond "Trust me, bro"'.