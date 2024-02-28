'Please Don't Follow Random Influencers...': Tata Memorial Hospital Director To Nithin Kamath And Public
An entrepreneur and social media influencer replying to Kamath's post offered some medical advice to him. The recommendation was refuted by a director at Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital.
Zerodha Co-Founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Monday disclosed that he suffered a 'mild stroke' six weeks ago.
"Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out -- any of these could be possible reasons," he revealed in a post on X.
Dr CS Pramesh responding to Shankar Sharma's post wrote, "Please don't follow random "influencers" who don't have true science to back them beyond "Trust me, bro"'.
Zero true science to back this. Don't fall for influencers without science background. https://t.co/50OBrlNNjS— Pramesh CS (@cspramesh) February 26, 2024
A thread that demonstrates how life threatening social media can be...— Pramesh CS (@cspramesh) February 26, 2024
Please don't follow random "influencers" who don't have true science to back them beyond "Trust me, bro" https://t.co/50OBrlNNjS
"While some may have malicious or mercenary intentions, I largely believe in the inherent goodness of the human race and generally give the benefit of doubt that folks are well-intentioned when they give advice. But ill-researched "expert" advice can do more harm than good. Beware," the doctor said in another post.
Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, a senior cardiologist of Bengaluru also disagreed with the influencer's recommendations.
Neurology crying in a corner ð¢ #MedTwitter https://t.co/mLzpf1bcMx— Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) February 27, 2024
'3 To 6 Months For Full Recovery': Kamath
While disclosing about his health, Kamath said he had noticed his face drooping and struggled with reading and writing. He expects full recovery in 3-6 months.
"I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery," he said.
He further said, "I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count".
Nithin, along with his brother Nikhil Kamath, founded the discount broking platform Zerodha.
(With PTI inputs)