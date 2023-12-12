Plants Producing Nano Liquid Urea To Go Up To 13 By 2025, Says Mandaviya

Moreover, under the New Urea Policy, it has encouraged three private sector plants to produce urea. "Earlier, we were importing 350 lakh metric tonnes fertiliser and now it has been reduced to 200 metric tonnes," he added. Meanwhile, in a separate reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said sales of nano liquid urea stood at 6.76 crore bottles of 500 ml during August 2021-November 2023.