Piyush Goyal Unveils Vision For Tamil Nadu's $1 Trillion Economy At Global Investors Meet

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024, highlighting Prime Minister Modi's vision that India's growth is intricately linked to the prosperity of its states.

The minister proudly acknowledged the contribution of Tamil Nadu to India's space endeavors, noting the successful positioning of the Aditya L1 satellite by project director Nigar Shaji.

Goyal emphasised the collective strength of India, referred to as 'Viksit Bharat,' rooted in its 28 states and eight union territories. He praised Tamil Nadu's cultural richness and ambitious goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Goyal reiterated the government's commitment to facilitating business and infrastructure development through seamless collaboration between the central and state governments.

He highlighted recent projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in Tamil Nadu, spanning sectors like rail, road, oil and gas, and shipping.

The minister assured investors that the collaborative approach would persist, promoting ease of doing business and fostering a conducive environment for investment