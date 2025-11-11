Piyush Goyal Sees $1 Trillion Potential In Medical Travel, Hints At Visa-On-Arrival For Health Tourists

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India could soon consider visa-on-arrival facilities for medical tourists from the US and most EU countries, as the government looks to unlock the country’s potential as a global hub for medical and wellness travel.

Speaking at the CII Health Summit, Goyal said the government is open to hearing proposals from the medical fraternity on easing tariff structures for medical equipment and on measures to boost medical tourism.

"We could look at visa-on-arrival for patients from the US and most European nations," he said, calling it a step toward positioning India as a preferred destination for affordable, high-quality healthcare.

The minister noted that the global medical travel market is estimated at $800 billion, and when fitness and wellness services are included, the sector could grow into a $1 trillion business opportunity. "India can be at the centre of this ecosystem, combining advanced medical expertise, cost competitiveness, and traditional wellness offerings," he said.

Goyal also suggested exploring ways to bring non-resident Indian doctors to work in Indian hospitals, enhancing skill exchange and global best practices. At the same time, he acknowledged that a balance must be maintained between catering to international patients and ensuring affordable healthcare access for Indian citizens.

Highlighting India’s growing reputation for skilled healthcare professionals, Goyal said several countries are seeking Indian nurses and health workers at "phenomenal salaries," underscoring India’s strength as a global human resource hub in healthcare.

He urged industry leaders to come up with a "cogent proposal" to make India a global medical tourism powerhouse, backed by infrastructure, policy support, and service excellence.