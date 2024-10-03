Piyush Goyal Meets With BlackRock CEO To Solicit Investments In India

Goyal also invited Australian pension funds to invest in areas like renewable energy, manufacturing, education, fintech, and agritech. This took place when the minister was in Australia to participate in the Joint Ministerial Commission of the two countries.

He held meetings with Tania Constable, CEO of the Minerals Council of Australia, on ways to consolidate collaboration in the critical minerals sector between India and Australia.

He also had a meeting with Joel Katz, the managing director of the Cruise Lines International Association, to discuss opportunities regarding the bolstering of coastal tourism in India.

The commerce minister also had an interaction with Robin Khuda, Founder and CEO of AirTrunk, to discuss India's growth with regards to digitalisation and the major potential for collaboration in the data infrastructure sector between the two nations.



(With Inputs From PTI)