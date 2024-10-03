Piyush Goyal Meets With BlackRock CEO To Solicit Investments In India
He also met Anup Popat, Chairman and CEO of Systems Technology Group; Sanjiv Ahuja, CEO of Tillman Holdings; Shailesh Upreti, CEO of C4V; and Ali Dibadj, CEO of Janus Henderson Investors.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has held a sequence of meetings on Thursday with US-based business leaders in New York in order to seek investments in India. He met Chief Operating Officer of BlackRock Robert Goldstein, Chairman and CEO of Systems Technology Group Anup Popat, CEO of Tillman Holdings Sanjiv Ahuja, chief executive officer of C4V Shailesh Upreti, and Janus Henderson Investors CEO Ali Dibadj.
In the meetings, Goyal highlighted collaboration opportunities to make India a global manufacturing hub and encouraged investors to expand their commercial and trade presence in the country, according to the commerce ministry.
In another meeting, the minister emphasised the government's commitment to improving ease of doing business, infrastructure development, intellectual property rights reforms, and prioritising manufacturing sectors through appropriate incentive schemes.
Goyal had stated on Sept. 29 that investments through the production-linked incentive schemes are expected to exceed the earlier expected target of Rs 1.32 lakh crore and reach about Rs 2 lakh crore. This happened after his meeting with representatives of 140 companies that are beneficiaries of the various PLI schemes across sectors.
He also noted that employment estimates had risen significantly, with direct jobs now at around 1.2 million and even more from indirect employment, compared to the previous estimate of 850,000 jobs.
Goyal also invited Australian pension funds to invest in areas like renewable energy, manufacturing, education, fintech, and agritech. This took place when the minister was in Australia to participate in the Joint Ministerial Commission of the two countries.
He held meetings with Tania Constable, CEO of the Minerals Council of Australia, on ways to consolidate collaboration in the critical minerals sector between India and Australia.
He also had a meeting with Joel Katz, the managing director of the Cruise Lines International Association, to discuss opportunities regarding the bolstering of coastal tourism in India.
The commerce minister also had an interaction with Robin Khuda, Founder and CEO of AirTrunk, to discuss India's growth with regards to digitalisation and the major potential for collaboration in the data infrastructure sector between the two nations.
(With Inputs From PTI)