"SBI Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund were the top buyers at the qualified institutional placement by Pitti Engineering Ltd., receiving 36.1% and 25% of the allotted shares, respectively.They were followed by HSBC Mutual Fund at 9.72%, Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund at 6.94%, Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund at 6.94% and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd. at 6.94%.SBI Mutual Fund invested nearly Rs 130 crore, while Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund and HSBC Mutual Fund invested around Rs 90 crore and Rs 35 crore, respectively.Among other firms, Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund, Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. have each funnelled around Rs 24 crore into shares of the company. The company approved the allotment of 34,14,749 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,054.25 apiece on Thursday. The issue opened on July 8 and closed on Thursday..Pitti- Ongoing Merger, Focus On VAP Products, Demand In International Biz To Aid Market Share: Axis Securities"