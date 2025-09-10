Pilgrimage Travel Rises 19% In FY25; Varanasi, Ayodhya Among Top Destinations: MakeMyTrip Report

Pilgrimage travel is fast-becoming one of the most emerging travel trends in India, according to MakeMyTrip’s Pilgrimage Travel Trends 2024-25. In fiscal 2024-25, pilgrimage travel, across 56 spiritual destinations, witnessed a strong growth of 19%. Some of the prominent destinations for travellers included Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya - all located in Uttar Pradesh.

Among other states, Puri (Odisha), Amritsar (Punjab) and Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) have logged in strong growth, while small centres such as the Khatushyam Ji in Rajasthan and Omkareshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh also witnessed robust demand.

The report reveals some interesting data points, including a late-booking trend emerging in India when it comes to pilgrimage travel.

Indeed, more than 63% of pilgrimage trips were booked within a week of travel. Short stays also dominated trends, with over half of visitors opting for single-night visits. Only 5% of visitors stayed four nights or more.

Group travel was another key trend, with 47% of bookings being made by groups, friends or family. Premium travel is also gaining ground. While most rooms booked were priced below Rs 4,500, bookings in hotels priced at Rs 7,000 or above saw a 20% growth. Homestays and apartments accounted for 10% of total stays.