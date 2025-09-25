Piccadily Agro Secures Injunction: Why Radico Khaitan Can’t Use ‘Kashmyr’ Vodka Brand

In a major legal win in the liquor industry, Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. reported in an exchange filing on September 24 that it has obtained an interim injunction against rival Radico Khaitan in a case of trademark infringement.

Piccadily Agro, a listed sugar mill and distillery, approached the District Court of Karnal after finding that Radico Khaitan had introduced a vodka brand, ‘Kashmyr.’ Piccadily Agro alleged that the name was similar to its registered marks, ‘Cashmir' and ‘Cashmere'.

Piccadily said it had registered the ‘Cashmere’ mark in 2015 for a vodka luxury brand and then registered ‘Cashmir’ in 2023. The company launched its first luxury vodka under the ‘Cashmir’ brand name on May 23, 2025.

The case is regarding protecting Piccadily’s intellectual property rights, with the company seeking relief against unauthorised use of its trademarks, damages and permanent injunction.