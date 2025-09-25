Piccadily Agro Secures Injunction: Why Radico Khaitan Can’t Use ‘Kashmyr’ Vodka Brand

Business NewsBusinessPiccadily Agro Secures Injunction: Why Radico Khaitan Can’t Use ‘Kashmyr’ Vodka Brand
The court injunction safeguards Piccadily Agro’s ‘Cashmir’ and ‘Cashmere’ trademarks from possible infringement.

25 Sep 2025, 10:51 AM IST i
Kashmyr Vodka
Piccadily Agro obtained an interim injunction against rival Radico Khaitan in a case of trademark infringement. image: Gemini AI
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

In a major legal win in the liquor industry, Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. reported in an exchange filing on September 24 that it has obtained an interim injunction against rival Radico Khaitan in a case of trademark infringement.

Piccadily Agro, a listed sugar mill and distillery, approached the District Court of Karnal after finding that Radico Khaitan had introduced a vodka brand, ‘Kashmyr.’ Piccadily Agro alleged that the name was similar to its registered marks, ‘Cashmir' and ‘Cashmere'.

Piccadily said it had registered the ‘Cashmere’ mark in 2015 for a vodka luxury brand and then registered ‘Cashmir’ in 2023. The company launched its first luxury vodka under the ‘Cashmir’ brand name on May 23, 2025.

The case is regarding protecting Piccadily’s intellectual property rights, with the company seeking relief against unauthorised use of its trademarks, damages and permanent injunction.

What Did The Court Decide?

The Karnal District Court issued an interim injunction in favour of Piccadily Agro on September 23, 2025. It prohibits Radico Khaitan, its directors and associates from producing, selling, offering for sale, advertising, promoting or otherwise dealing with the mark ‘Kashmyr’ or any similar marks like ‘Cashmir’ or ‘Cashmere’ until final decision in the case.

According to the filing, the court went ahead to clarify that Radico’s name was “deceptively similar/ infringing to the plaintiff’s trademarks ‘Cashmir,’ ‘Cashmere’ and/or their variants.”

How Does This Affect The Brands?

Radico Khaitan cannot use the ‘Kashmyr’ brand alone or with any prefix or suffix in connection with alcoholic spirits. Piccadily Agro, however, retains the right to continue using its registered trademarks for its premium vodka products as well as claim its intellectual property rights.

What's Next In The Litigation?

The case is presently sub judice, and the court’s final judgment is awaited. According to reports, Piccadily has sought a permanent injunction, damages for wrongful use and costs of proceedings. Until the final judgment, Radico Khaitan won’t be able to use the ‘Kashmyr’ brand name. So far, Radico Khaitan has not issued any statement to the stock exchanges on the matter.

How Did Both Companies’ Stocks React?

On Thursday, September 25, shares of Radico Khaitan opened 0.003% up on the NSE at Rs 2,969.40, while Piccadily Agro opened 0.64% higher at Rs 719.

