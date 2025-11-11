Starting At Rs 30,000—This Edtech Giant Is Now Valued At Rs 31,000 Crore: The Rise Of PhysicsWallah

Edtech platform PhysicsWallah launched its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, offering investors a chance to become a part of the journey of one of India’s most successful ventures in the education sector.

Started with an investment of just Rs 30,000 as a simple YouTube channel, PhysicsWallah has transformed into an edtech giant worth over Rs 31,000 crore. The proceeds from the Rs 3,480-crore IPO will be used by the company for expanding its footprint as it seeks to further cement its position as a leading force in India’s rapidly growing edtech sector.

While investors and analysts keep a watch on PhysicsWallah’s financial performance and growth prospects after its market debut, the rise of the company also inspires many budding entrepreneurs. The growth of PhysicsWallah marks its founder and CEO, Alakh Pandey’s remarkable achievement of transforming a simple YouTube channel into an edtech giant.

It all started with Alakh Pandey’s passion for physics. Pandey, who belongs to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, began teaching the subject while he was still in school. Around 2016, he started a YouTube channel called PhysicsWallah with an initial investment of just Rs 30,000.

What began as simple videos explaining physics concepts soon turned into a movement. Pandey’s values and teaching style deeply resonated with millions of students across India, pushing his YouTube subscribers to more than two million by 2019. In 2022, the subscriber base more than tripled to over 6.8 million.