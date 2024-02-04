PhysicsWallah Forays Into Offline Primary Education With School Launch

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah has forayed into offline primary education, with the launch of its first school in Gurugram.

The Alakh Pandey-led startup inaugurated its PW Gurukulam school, which will provide elementary education from pre-nursery up to class 7.

The school will be affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education and will enrol 400 students in its inaugural batch, a statement from the company read. "Earlier, we used to get students only when they are in Class 9 or 10. By then, they had already missed out on crucial concepts and lessons. With a school, we now get to enrich students across the chain," Pandey told reporters at the launch.

PhysicsWallah will soon launch a much larger school in Varanasi as well, Co-Founder Prateek Maheshwari added. He also added they're in talks with the Ministry of Education and the CBSE to also launch virtual schools, which will help them tap rural markets with significantly less capital expenditure.

The company will not give franchisees for its schools, and will expand purely through owned entities.

PhysicsWallah is one of India's rare profitable edtech unicorns, having posted a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 771.7 crore with an adjusted Ebitda of Rs 127 crore in FY23.