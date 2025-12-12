200 Centres In Three Years: PhysicsWallah Wants To Focus Beyond Screens
PhysicsWallah is targeting an Ebitda expansion of nearly four times compared to last year, driven by offline scale-up and improvements in product monetisation.
PhysicsWallah is doubling down on its offline expansion, with plans to open 200 new centres over the next three years, the edtech firm's Co-Founder Prateek Maheshwari said. The company will add 75 centres in the next year alone, as it shifts its strategy to build a stronger hybrid learning ecosystem.
Maheshwari, in an interview to NDTV Profit, said that revenue growth remains robust, with the third quarter expected to outperform the second, and the second half of this fiscal tracking slightly better than the first.
The company is targeting an Ebitda expansion of nearly four times compared to last year, driven by both offline scale-up and improvements in product monetisation.
PhysicsWallah’s offline business, he adds, continues to show momentum, with offline revenue rising 22% and centre performance described as being on a "healthy trajectory". Maheshwari called offline learning a "compounding story", noting that the company will increasingly prioritise it in the years ahead.
At the same time, PhysicsWallah expects its online revenue share to rise to more than 50% of total revenue as digital courses mature and platform stickiness improves.
The company has also been investing heavily in PI — its paid learning platform — which it positions as a focused alternative to YouTube, where students often face "significant distractions".
PhysicsWallah’s internal faculty training programme has also been scaled up and "mastered", Maheshwari said, ensuring consistent teaching quality across centres. PI’s subscription pricing starts at Rs 300 per month, aimed at providing an affordable structured learning environment without the noise of open-video platforms.
The edtech major listed last month, and in a separate conversation with NDTV Profit, Maheshwari said that he expects net profitability in less than 12 months.
The co-founder also highlighted that making education accessible to every student in the country is the mission and vision of the company, and he added that, "If core values are intact, the profitability is the outcome of the goodness we deliver in the classroom."