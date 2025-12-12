200 Centres In Three Years: PhysicsWallah Wants To Focus Beyond Screens

PhysicsWallah is doubling down on its offline expansion, with plans to open 200 new centres over the next three years, the edtech firm's Co-Founder Prateek Maheshwari said. The company will add 75 centres in the next year alone, as it shifts its strategy to build a stronger hybrid learning ecosystem.

Maheshwari, in an interview to NDTV Profit, said that revenue growth remains robust, with the third quarter expected to outperform the second, and the second half of this fiscal tracking slightly better than the first.

The company is targeting an Ebitda expansion of nearly four times compared to last year, driven by both offline scale-up and improvements in product monetisation.