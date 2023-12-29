Physics Wallah Posts Nearly Rs 800-Crore Topline, Maintains Profitability In 2022–23

Edtech unicorn Physics Wallah Pvt. has posted a multifold growth in revenue for the last financial year while maintaining profitability in a sector that has seen a funding chill and a tough path to profitability.

Physics Wallah's consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 771.7 crore in 2022–23, compared to Rs 232.5 crore in the year-ago period. Its total revenue has come in at Rs 798 crore, driven by increased penetration within the offline category, according to a release on Friday.

The company posted an adjusted Ebitda of Rs 127 crore in the last fiscal—adjusted for ESOP costs and one-time inventory provisioning—compared to Rs 134 crore in 2021–22.

"We will soon file financial statements with the Registrar of Companies," it said. "The platform taught close to 24 lakh students across all exam categories (excluding acquisitions), up from more than 9 lakh students last year."