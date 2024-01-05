PhonePe Names Ritesh Pai As CEO Of International Payments Business

PhonePe Pvt. has appointed Ritesh Pai as Chief Executive Officer of its international payments business as the fintech major sets its sights on global expansion.

Pai joins PhonePe from U.K.-based TerraPay, where he was President, Products and Solutions. He has also served as the Senior Group President and Chief Digital Officer at Yes Bank, where he led the digital strategy for the bank.

"Ritesh has been an early believer and staunch supporter of the company and was very instrumental in our early UPI success story. I'm delighted that he's joined us to lead our international growth plans," said Sameer Nigam, chief executive and founder of PhonePe.