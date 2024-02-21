PhonePe Launches India-Focused Appstore To Take On Google Play

PhonePe has launched the consumer version of its Indus Appstore, as it attempts to take on Google Play Store with a localised approach.

The app store will allow Indian consumers to download over 2 lakh mobile applications and games, across 45 categories, and users will be able to discover these apps in 12 Indian languages—catering to 95% of Indians' language preferences, the company said.

"The app store also offers a brand new short-video based discovery feature, to make new app discovery more engaging for consumers," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

To incentivise developers, Indus Appstore won't levy app listing fees for one year, until April 1, 2025; and allow them to use a third-party payment gateway of their choice without extra charges.