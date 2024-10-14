PhonePe Launches Firecracker Insurance Policy For Diwali At Rs 9

PhonePe on Monday announced the launch of a new insurance policy covering users against firecracker-related accidents. The plan, available for Rs 9, will offer insurance coverage of up to Rs 25,000 to users during the upcoming Diwali period, the Walmart-owned fintech platform said in a press release.

The policy will be valid for 10 days starting Oct. 25, PhonePe said. It would "safeguard against any firecracker-related accidents", it said.

The plan, which can be purchased on the PhonePe app, also provides "comprehensive family coverage by insuring up to four family members, including the user, their spouse, and up to two children".

If a user makes the purchase after Oct. 25, then the policy cover will start from the purchase date, the release added.

The insurance plan, though tailored specifically for the short-term Diwali season, forms a part of the group personal accident policy underwritten by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co., PhonePe said.