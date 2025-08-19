ADVERTISEMENT
Phoenix Mills' Rs 5,450-Crore Stake Buy In Island Star Mall Developers Gets CCI Nod
Post deal, the company's stake in ISMDPL will rise to 100% as CPP Investments will exit the joint venture.
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
Competition Commission has cleared the Phoenix Mills Ltd's proposed Rs 5,450-crore deal to acquire a 49% stake in its joint venture firm Island Star Mall Developers Pvt.
Currently, The Phoenix Mills and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) hold 51% and 49% stake in ISMDPL, respectively.
Post deal, the company's stake in ISMDPL will rise to 100% as CPP Investments will exit the joint venture.
In a release on Tuesday, Competition Commission of India said it has approved the proposed acquisition.
ISMDPL is primarily into the development of commercial and retail real estate in certain cities.
ALSO READ
CCI Seeks Additional Details In Anti-Competition Petition Against Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto | Profit Exclusive
Opinion
CCI Seeks Additional Details In Anti-Competition Petition Against Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto | Profit Exclusive
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT