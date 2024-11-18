Phishing Scams, Fake Apps Increasing At Alarming Rate, Says Nithin Kamath

In the post, he also shared a video highlighting how the names of top executives of Zerodha were being used to defraud people.

Kamath went on to offer people tips to deal with such scams. The first one is to never act in a hurry and to verify the source before taking any action like downloading an app or clicking a link. He also suggested that if something seems too good to be true, then it is probably a scam.

This comes at a time when even actors and celebrities are falling prey to online scams. A case in point is that of television actress Karuna Pandey, who was duped of Rs 2.75 lakh in an online scam. Pandey received a call from "Mumbai Police," who alleged that an illegal transaction was conducted via one of her dormant bank accounts. The caller, impersonating a top-level police official, claimed that she was summoned by the high court and advised settling the matter by transferring the money.

There have been cases where the caller impersonating a DSP made calls about accidents and threatened to arrest the victim. These imposters know personal details like name, number, and account numbers and take advantage of the person's fear to make off with their money.