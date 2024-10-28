Philips Cuts Annual Sales Outlook On Weak Demand From China

Royal Philips NV slashed its sales-growth forecast for the year as tepid demand from China weighs on the medical technology firm’s orders. The shares slumped the most in more than two years.

Philips expects comparable sales to grow as much as 1.5% in 2024, down from a previous forecast of as much as 5%. Order intake decreased 2% in the third quarter due to the China slump, it said Monday.

The Amsterdam-based manufacturer has been affected by an anti-corruption campaign across China’s health-care sector after the Asian nation began to scrutinize local medical-technology procurement. The country has implemented strict domestic product requirements for many categories.