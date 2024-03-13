Pharma Exports In February Indicate Improved Traction: Nuvama

Nuvama Group's analysis of the exports data of 21 pharma companies in February indicates improved traction, which is evident in the 32% year-on-year and 37% month-on-month cumulative growth.

This is a sharp contrast to the 8% YoY decline in January. The cumulative growth for the first two months of the fourth quarter and 11 months of the current financial year is 12% and 4% respectively. Excluding Divi's Laboratories Ltd. and Laurus Labs Ltd., the growth is 19% and 11% respectively, it said in a note.