Monsoon Rains Foster Demand For P&G India But Rural Wage Decline A Concern

P&G India anticipates some challenges in the near term, but it remains confident of navigating the difficulties led by an integrated growth strategy.

“Looking at the near term, we anticipate some challenges to continue. We, however, remain confident in the dynamic and integrated nature of our strategy to help us navigate the difficulties and continue to serve the underlying consumers and drive sustained business results,” she added.

India's fast-moving consumer goods sector reported a 4% jump in value growth in the June quarter, according to market tracker NielsenIQ. The volume growth, however, shrank largely due to a consumption slowdown. The industry is anticipated to deliver mid-single-digit growth in FY25.

P&G India commands more than 50% in the healthcare category. It is also a leader in the country's feminine care market, controlling half of the Rs 3,400 crore industry in which per-capita spending is currently only one-sixth of that in China. "We expect double-digit growth to continue over the next 3-4 years for the category,” said Srinivasan. It sells sanitary napkins under the Whisper brand which contribute 70% to its revenues.

The penetration of feminine care products stands at 60% in urban India but remains below 40% in rural areas, indicating significant growth potential. While competition in the sector is intense, P&G sees this as a positive force driving overall category growth.

The management of the consumer goods major has also indicated the possibility of accelerating revenue growth following 1.5 times increase in distribution reach compared to three years ago, with its healthcare distribution through the chemist channel growing 1.2 times. The company has developed an in-house AI and machine-learning algorithm that analyses consumer behavior to customise products at the store level.

The company is also betting big on quick commerce channel, like most other companies, to serve new towns and cities as consumers seek convenience. “While currently a small channel, quick commerce for us is more than doubling year-on-year,” she said.