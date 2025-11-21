PG Electroplast Targets 15-20% AC Revenue Growth In FY26 Driven By Strong Order Book

PG Electroplast Ltd. is confident of achieving a revenue growth of 15-20% in the room air-conditioner (RAC) business in FY26, according to its Managing Director, Vikas Gupta.

“We are quite confident that by the end of FY26, we will end RAC with a growth of around 15% to 20%, on the back of the industry degrowth of almost 10%. It is based on the order book and the forecast that we have till the FY26,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Friday.

Diversification into non-RAC products is also paying off. The washing-machine segment has grown over 50% in the first half and the management expects to sustain similar momentum in H2FY26.

Plastic moulding and electronics assembly businesses are witnessing “robust growth” and will help offset any weakness in the room air conditioner segment.

“In our plastic moulding business, electronics category business, we are seeing robust growth. So, that is also pitching in with some numbers. And we are confident that we will be able to recover some kind of loss of revenue that we are seeing on the AC part,” he said.

Gupta added that the company is taking measures to reduce stock to approximately one month’s production level by the end of December.