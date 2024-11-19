PG Electroplast Share Price At Life High After Sipro Mobility Deal

PG Electroplast operates in consumer durables, consumer electronics, bathroom fittings and automotives sectors. Its product offerings include air conditioners, coolers and washing machines as part of consumer durables. The company has a production capacity of 30 lakh units per annum for air conditioners and washing machine production capacity of 12 lakh units annually.

This new partnership is a key development for PG Electroplast as this agreement offers product diversification away from its traditional consumer electronic business.

Spiro Mobility is present in Africa and operates in countries like Benin, Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda etc. They have two models in electric motorbike segment namely Ekon and Veo.

As per the exchange filing, PG Electroplast will be setting up and managing the manufacturing facilities. This will include manufacturing of electric vehicle, lithium-ion batteries and related components. Procurement of key parts and raw materials for the same will be as specified by Spiro.

Spiro will be responsible for research and development, marketing, sale, and distribution of electric vehicle products.