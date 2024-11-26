PG Electroplast Expects Spiro Mobility Deal Rake In Rs 500 Crore Revenue In Two Years

PG Electroplast’s foray into EV manufacturing with the Spiro Mobility deal is likely to add Rs 500 crore to the company’s revenue by the financial year 2026–27.

Its Managing Director Vikas Gupta told NDTV Profit, “We are looking at a revenue of around Rs 500 crore by the second year of operation of this EV manufacturing. Going forward, we are looking at localising much more content domestically. Let us see how it goes. We are very bullish on this category.”