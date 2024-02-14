PFC To Provide Rs 3,037 Crore Loan To Assam Bio Refinery For Numaligarh Plant

Business NewsPFC To Provide Rs 3,037 Crore Loan To Assam Bio Refinery For Numaligarh Plant
The plant will produce 2G bioethanol and other products such as furfuryl alcohol, acetic acid, liquid CO2 along with 24 MW bio-coal based captive power plant at an estimated project cost of Rs 4,200 crore.
State-owned PFC has inked a pact with Assam Bio Refinery Pvt Ltd (ABRPL) under which Rs 3,037.50 crore loan will be provided for setting up a bio-refinery plant at Numaligarh.
The 3 million tonne per annum plant will use dry bamboo as raw material, a statement said.
ABRPL is one of the first bio-refineries to produce ethanol from biomass of bamboo.
It's a joint venture incorporated with three promoters -- Numaligarh Refinery Ltd and two foreign companies Fortum and Chempolis from Finland.