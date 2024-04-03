PFC Pays Record Rs 2,033 Crore In Interim Dividend To Government

Power Finance Corp. has paid a record Rs 2,033 crore to the central government in interim dividend in the last financial year.

The state-owned power financier shelled out Rs 554 crore last month in its third interim dividend for FY24. The dividend of Rs 3 per equity share was declared by the company on March 11.

This is in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs 832 crore and the second interim dividend of Rs 647 crore paid by PFC to the government earlier.