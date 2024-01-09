PFC Gets RBI Nod To Set Up Wholly-Owned Finance Company In Gujarat

Power Finance Corp. on Tuesday received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to set up a wholly-owned finance company..The company is planning to set up a subsidiary at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City, Gujarat..PFC is in receipt of the no objection letter dated January 9, 2024, from the RBI for setting up a finance company (as a wholly-owned subsidiary) at IFSC in GIFT City, Gujarat..'PFC's entry into the IFSC is expected to open up new business opportunities and establish PFC's global presence,' PFC said in a BSE filing..Under the Ministry of Power, PFC is an infrastructure finance company.