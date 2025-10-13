India's 'First Pure Jain Biscuit' For Dogs: Fredun Pharma Just Made It Happen!

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced the launch of Snacky Jain — India's first Jain functional food product for pets, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Developed under the company's flagship Freossi brand, Snacky Jain represents a pioneering step in ethical and inclusive pet nutrition.

It is the "first-product-of-its-kind to be thoughtfully crafted in accordance with Jain dietary principles, being completely free from root vegetables, meat, and all animal-derived ingredients. Critically, it still delivers essential nutrients to support superior immunity, digestion, bone health, and energy in pets", according to the release.

Developed through in-house R&D, Snacky Jain blends natural, plant-based ingredients with proven functional health benefits, ensuring both taste and wellness for companion animals, it said.

Initially, Snacky Jain will be introduced across six cities through veterinary clinics, online marketplaces, and Fredun's retail partners, followed by a phased expansion into major pet care hubs such as Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

The product is manufactured at Fredun’s WHO-GMP-certified facility in Palghar, ensuring compliance with international quality and safety standards, according to the company.

"The launch of Snacky Jain marks another strategic step in Fredun’s journey to build a comprehensive, science-driven pet wellness ecosystem. Functional nutrition is the future of pet care, and through Snacky Jain, we are introducing a product that not only meets global quality standards but also addresses specific health needs with measurable benefits," Managing Director Fredun Medhora said.

With India's Rs 10,000-crore pet-care market projected to grow at over 22% compound annual growth rate, the introduction of Snacky Jain strengthens Fredun’s leadership in functional and prescription nutrition, complementing its existing portfolio in diagnostics, grooming, and pet pharma, according to the release.

Fredun Pharmaceuticals is a diversified healthcare and pharmaceutical company offering a wide range of products including antihypertensives, antidiabetics, antiretroviral drugs, along with dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and animal healthcare products. With a mission to be a holistic healthcare provider, the company primarily exports to Africa, Southeast Asia, CIS countries, and Latin America.