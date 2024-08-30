Global LNG Supply Glut Could Boost Indian Players' Profitability

India could benefit as global liquified natural gas markets are set to see large capacity additions between 2024 and 2028. About 193 million metric tonnes of LNG production and liquefaction capacity is slated to be added over next four years, according to ICRA Research.

This could create a global supply glut, which will help keep LNG prices in check, after a volatile pricing period in 2022-2023.

As an importer of the gas, India could benefit given rising demand. Indian LNG terminal operators could also see a boost in profitability.