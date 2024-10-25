India's Growing LNG Importers Majorly Benefits One Oil And Gas Company

India's liquified natural gas imports have been steadily rising in fiscal 2025, with September 2024 imports growing 12% year-on-year, as per the Petroleum and Planning Analysis Cell's latest monthly report.

These imports could further rise going forward, as per Mahanagar Gas Ltd.'s Managing Director Ashu Singhal. Singhal told NDTV Profit exclusively how the government's latest move to reduce subsidised gas to the city gas distribution sector could help increase India's LNG imports.

As per Sudeep Anand, senior vice president of the Systematix Group, the latest LNG import data is positive for Petronet LNG Ltd.