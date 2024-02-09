Petronet LNG Draws Rs 40,000 Crore Investment Plan To Treble Profit By 2028

Singh said the company is hoping to start shipping LNG in containers to Sri Lanka in the next 18 months and is looking to set up an import terminal at Colombo port in five years.

LNG is natural gas cooled to -162 degrees Celsius to turn it into a liquid for ease of transportation via ships. India's domestic natural gas production barely meets half the demand of the power, fertilizer and CNG sectors and the rest is imported in the form of LNG.