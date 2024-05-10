BPCL Appeals In London High Court Against Arbitral Award

Bharat Petroleum Corp. has appealed in the London High Court against the judgement issued by the International Court, favouring Petrobras—the operators of Block BM Seal in Brazil.

Following the appellate ruling against BPCL, the oil refiner and explorer has recognised an exceptional item of Rs 1,798 crore as an impairment loss in Q4 FY24 against the book value of the asset in Brazil.

BPCL took Petrobras to the International Court, after they went ahead with the exclusive development work at the project site without the former's consent. BPCL has 40% participating interest in the BM Seal 11 project, with Petrobras as the operator. Production from the block was expected in 2026-27, as per earlier estimates.

"The dispute with the operator arose over two issues in FY22: first, the data sharing for field development work was insufficient to take any commercial decision, and the crude handling charges demanded was significantly higher than the market rates," said G Krishnakumar, chairman and managing director of BPCL, in an analyst call.

BPCL did not participate in the ballot for development work, after which Petrobras went ahead with the development activities without BPCL's consent.

"Yesterday was the last day to file an appeal in the London High Court. We have filed the appeal and now the issue is with the appellate authority," Krishnakumar said.

BPCL has a gross carrying value of investment of around Rs 10,926.37 crores in its wholly owned upstream subsidiary, Bharat Petro Resources Ltd. BPRL has investments in oil and gas blocks globally and in India, either directly or through its subsidiaries (including step-down subsidiaries), joint ventures and associates.

"During FY24, BPRL has impaired investments in its subsidiary company due to change in prospects of its blocks. Accordingly, impairment testing has been carried out on equity investment made by Corporation in BPRL and an impairment loss of around Rs 1,798.02 crore has been recognised, based on the value in use of assets as on March 31, 2024," BPCL said in its profit and loss accounts.

"The accumulated impairment loss on investments in BPRL as of March 31, 2024 is Rs 5,190.77 crore," the P&L note said.