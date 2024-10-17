Pernod Ricard Sales Drop As China And US Weakness Persists

(Bloomberg) --Pernod Ricard SA reported weaker-than-expected sales for its latest quarter as lackluster demand in its top markets of China and the US persisted and consumers resisted shelling out on pricey booze.

Sales at the French spirits maker, whose brands include Absolut Vodka and Martell Cognac, dropped 5.9% on an organic basis to €2.78 billion ($3 billion) in the fiscal first quarter, slightly below analyst estimates of €2.84 billion.

Premium liquor producers are facing tepid demand in China amid a real estate crisis in the Asian country that has crimped sales.

Pernod and rivals, such as Remy Cointreau, have also been affected by China’s government imposing temporary anti-dumping measures on brandy imports from the European Union. The action by Beijing last week came after the EU decided to impose tariffs of as high as 45% on imports of Chinese electric vehicles for five years.