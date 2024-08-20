Pernod Ricard India Sets Billion-Dollar Sales Goal For Blenders Pride, Royal Stag

"These two brands together are the bedrock on which the company is built and leads in the Indian market," Mohindra said. "In line with our ambition to keep growing our position in this country, keeping in mind the evolution in the consumer cohort, particularly led by the younger audiences, we have a full-fledged innovation pipeline in place, and one of those is to introduce line extensions on both Royal Stag and Blenders Pride."

He emphasised that the new variants have been thoughtfully crafted to align with evolving consumer tastes, ensuring that both of these iconic brands appeal to a wider and emerging audience.

The rollout of both products will occur in phases, starting with Royal Stag Double Dark in Maharashtra, Assam, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. This will be followed by the launch of Blenders Pride Four Elements in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Telangana, and Goa. The company anticipates completing the pan-India rollout by December.

"As we scale, we expect Royal Stag and Blenders Pride to achieve low but strong double-digit growth annually over the next 8–10 years, exceeding Rs 8,000 crore in net sales, which will serve as a significant benchmark for us."

India is the second-largest market for Pernod Ricard after the US, accounting for a tenth of its group sales. The company, which controls a fourth of the country's whisky market, reported a 4% growth in sales between July and December 2023. "We had a very strong year," Mohindra said, without giving financial details of the company, which follows the July to June fiscal year.

Its local whisky brands account for 80% of its net sales. The local distiller unit has already crossed the Rs 25,000 crore sales mark, driven largely by the premium portfolio. It is also aiming for a threefold increase in sales in the Indian market by the next decade.

While international scotches are growing at a fair clip, Mohindra said they are unlikely to overtake Indian whiskies in the near future. "In the urban-centric, or affluent sections, the international scotches have already become the norm and are expected to keep growing. But the base is still pretty small, and local whiskies make up easily 95% of the whisky pyramid."